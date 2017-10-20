Crash closes Alaska Highway at North Taylor Hill

UPDATE – The RCMP have released the following statement: “As of 0810 a.m. The Highway (97) will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a serious collision (possible fatality) on the North Taylor Hill.”

TAYLOR, B.C. — A motor vehicle incident has closed the Alaska Highway at the North Taylor Hill the morning.

Reports about the crash came in to Energeticcity.ca shortly after 8:00 a.m. Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the Fort St. John RCMP said that officers have been dispatched to the scene, but that police have no details at this time.

The Alaska Highway is currently closed in both directions at the North Taylor Hill, and traffic is being re-routed via Cherry Ave., Peaceview Rd., 242 Rd., and Baldonnel Rd. This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.