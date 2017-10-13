Council reviews letter to Greyhound regarding future of buses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council approved a letter that will be sent to Greyhound regarding continued bus services in the central and northern B.C. region.

The cease of operations by Greyhound would result in only freight buses traveling to central and northern B.C. and would take effect by early 2018 if the request is approved by the Passenger Transportation Board.

Councillor Trevor Bolin said, “I propose that staff submit a letter of opposition and briefing paper attached to this report to the Passenger Transportation Board in response to Greyhound’s application to cease operations in central and northern B.C. Council requests the Passenger Transportation Board to direct Greyhound Canada Transportation ULC to investigate options that will enable intercity bus service to continue in central and northern British Columbia, these options shall include right sizing of their fleet, alternative fuel options, schedule changes and increased cargo capacity.”

Greyhound Canada Transportation ULC submitted an application to the Passenger Transportation Board seeking the termination of 9 bus routes, most of which effect the central and northern cities in B.C. Greyhound has seen an 8.25 percent drop in ridership over the last five years.