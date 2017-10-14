Council reviews the 2017 annual tax sale report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John city council reviewed the 2017 annual tax sale report on Tuesday.

Ninety three properties were on the tax sale list due to their overdue status with city taxes at the beginning of September. On September 25th, the day of the tax sale, three properties were on the list for the auction that day. Twenty four people attended that auction and bids were secured for each property.

The 2016 tax sale saw ten properties sold, during the redemption period all were redeemed except for one. For which Land Title papers were sent to the office in New Westminster for registration. The owner can take ownership in a couple of weeks.

Councilor Trevor Bolin said, “Administration report Annual Tax Sale Report of 2017 be received for information.”

Council agreed and approved.