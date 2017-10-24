Council gives proclamation for Poppy Campaign in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council officially proclaimed the Poppy Campaign in Fort St. John to run from October 24th to November 11th at Monday’s council meeting.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 102 were in attendance at the council meeting Monday and stated this year Branch 102 has donated nearly $30,000 to local community groups as well as assisting local veterans directly from the poppy fund. The fund was created after the first World War to raise funds for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and to provide for veterans and their families in their time of need. We now have a new generation of vets that need housing, career and drama counselling.

Acting Mayor Byron Stewart said, “I follow the Legion on Facebook and saw recently that volunteers are needed for the poppy campaign and I encourage people to come forward as there’s a lot of work that gets put into this during a short period of time.”

Campaign aid Brenda Brenton said, “We are currently looking for volunteers or helpers for the public campaign excluding November 11th. We are meeting at 10:00 a.m. this Friday at the Legion for people to come and sign up.”

The Poppy Fund has donated to numerous organizations this year including,

Fort Nelson Hospital Foundation – $3000.00

FSJ Palliative Care – $5000.00

FSJ Hospital Foundation – $4000.00

FSJ Abbeyfield House – $2000.00

Hope Air – $2000.00

Better at Home – $5000.00

Peace Villa Care Home – $2000.00

FSJ Cadets – $3000.00

Hudson’s Hope Medical Centre – $2000.00

Five $1,000.00 bursaries to the North Peace Secondary School

For more info or to volunteer visit the Legion’s Facebook page or call Brenda Brenton at 250-262-5546.