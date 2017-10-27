Council gets update on NPSS students’ Lockers for the Homeless proposal

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A group of North Peace Secondary School students are looking to pick up where they left off in late spring for their Lockers for the Homeless program.

Ronin Medcalfe, Ben Kopp, Caige Quinn plus new members Allyssa Gaffe, Lena Oker and Colton Fleck are all enrolled in the Senior Alternative program at NPSS. Medcalfe wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Ackerman on behalf of the group back in May, outlining the group’s proposal.

The city’s Community Development Coordinator Lisa Rowbotham met with the group on June 17th. She said that so far the students have collected donations of clothing and other items to create survival kits. They have also identified a need for the city’s homeless population to have a safe place for their personal belongings.

In her report to council, Rowbotham said the students were advised to reach out to local organizations that work with homeless residents. It was also suggested by staff that the group research the cost of the program, create program guidelines and requirements for lockers and what can be kept inside and how items will be distributed.

Rowbotham added that staff will continue to keep in contact with the group about their proposal.