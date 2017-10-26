Council considering allowing medical clinic to operate in Fort St. John industrial park temporarily

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of Fort St. John city council are considering granting a Temporary Use Permit to a medical clinic in the industrial park south of the Alaska Highway.

The Fort St. John Internal Medicine Clinic is located in the 8600 block of 100th St., and is operating on a property that is also being used by an oilfield equipment supply company. The lot in question is currently zoned as C-4 Service Commercial. According to the city’s Business Licence Bylaw, a medical clinic can only operate on properties zoned as C-1 through C-3, which are: Neighbourhood Commercial, Downtown Core, and General Commercial respectively.

City staff faced a dilemma, as spot zoning is not supported by the city’s Official Community Plan Bylaw. Instead of amending the Official Community Plan Bylaw and Zoning Bylaw to allow for medical clinics to operate in all C-4 zones, staff recommended that council consider allowing the clinic a temporary permit.

During discussions, councillor Klassen inquired about the term of the temporary permit, as the report states that the clinic has signed a five-year lease with the property owner. Acting Mayor Stewart replied that the temporary use permit being considered would be for three years, with an option to renew for an additional three.

Council voted in favour of having staff draw up a report to be presented at a future council meeting.