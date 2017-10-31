Council approves Canadian Brewhouse application for Liquor Primary License

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — City Council unanimously approved an application by the Canadian Brewhouse restaurant to switch from a food primary to a liquor primary license at its Fort St. John location.

The Canadian Brewhouse location in Fort St. John was previously approved for a Food Primary License, for which it was not required to obtain approval from the city. Under the license, the 298-seat restaurant is approved to operate between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., though the restaurant currently doesn’t open until 11:00 a.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. on weekends. In its application, the Canadian Brewhouse said it did not intend to alter those hours if approved for a new license.

The establishment was required to apply for the liquor primary license with the City because the Liquor Control and Licensing Act requires applicants to consult with local government prior to being issued that type of license. As part of their application the Canadian Brewhouse was also applying for Family Friendly Service, meaning that minors accompanied by adults would be permitted in the establishment from opening until 10:00 p.m. Minors will be prohibited from the establishment during adult entertainment or licensed gaming events.

After no concerns were raised by the RCMP, the fire department, and several city departments, council unanimously approved the application at last Monday’s council meeting.