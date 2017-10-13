Consultant claims alternative energy sources between $2 billion and $4 billion cheaper than Site C

VANCOUVER, B.C. — An Oregon-based energy consultant testified before the B.C. Utilities Commission’s Site C Inquiry Panel today, and said that building on alternative energy sources instead of Site C will save B.C. ratepayers between two and four billion dollars.

Robert McCullough of McCullough Research, who was commissioned by the Peace Valley Landowners Association and the Peace Valley Environment Association to submit an analysis of the Site C dam, said that scrapping the dam and relying on alternative energy sources will save between $2.08 to $4.37 billion. McCullough testified to the Site C Inquiry panel today as one of 17 experts that were invited by the Commission to present their findings and answer questions from the four panellists on their analyses.

McCullough said that the Site C Inquiry panel asked him about his experience in analyzing U.S. export prices, Canadian hydroelectric development, and load forecasting. He said that though BC Hydro plans to sell surplus electricity from Site C to the U.S., the mid-Columbia market south of the border has a large supply base, with low prices.

“Those prices turn out to be a lot lower than what BC Hydro is expecting to get in the future,” said McCullough. “That’s bad forecasting. If you’re going to forecast the price of refrigerators, you can have any price you want. But, a better option would be to drive to the department store and actually look at the prices. BC Hydro has forecasted it, but they’ve skipped this step of checking whether their forecast was accurate.”

McCullough also pointed out the decreasing price of alternative energy sources, and their much wider adoption in both Washington and Oregon, which have similar climates to B.C. He said that both states have brought ten times the number of wind sources as in B.C., which he said is because the cost of wind energy has decreased sixty percent in the last five years. Over that same period, McCullough also said that solar panels have dropped in cost by 70 percent.

McCullough even pointed out that the BCUC’s own data that was released on Thursday shows that the savings of adopting alternatives instead of Site C are greater than his own claims.

“They did a better job because they have more data. We’ve been operating with less data than they had. I think their approach is very solid, though I think its a bit conservative in some cases.”

McCullough did say that his estimate of between $2 and $4 billion in savings by scrapping Site C does not include the $2.1 billion that BC Hydro has already spent on the dam. However, he cites economists that say that sunk costs are always eliminated in forecasts. “You always eliminate the sunk costs because its water over the bridge. Nothing we can do can bring that $2.1 billion back. What we can do is figure out whether or not we can save the next $7.5 billion. We can save a substantial portion by dropping the Site C project,” said McCullough, who also pointed out that the project is likely close to being close to being $1 billion over budget, since he claims that BC Hydro has conservatively forecast future interest rates.

McCullough will also be speaking to the Site C Inquiry Panel in Vancouver for a second tomorrow to give a rebuttal to BC Hydro’s response to his analysis.