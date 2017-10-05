Conservatives savage Liberal government over cancellation of Energy East pipeline

OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives are tearing a strip off the Liberal government over TransCanada’s decision to cancel the Energy East pipeline project.

Tory deputy House leader Lisa Raitt says the decision was the result of a “disastrous” Liberal energy policy instituted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Raitt says the decision will end up costing millions of jobs and will do irreparable damage to the middle class.

She says Trudeau should have been a more vocal champion of the project.

Energy Minister Jim Carr is defending the government’s pipeline project approval process, noting it has already given a green light to the Trans Mountain and Enbridge Line 3 expansion projects.

Carr says the TransCanada move was purely a business decision fuelled by commodity prices and that nothing has changed in the government’s regulatory process.

Energy East had been proposed as a way to move Alberta oilsands production as far east as an Irving Oil operation in Saint John, N.B.

Supporters say Energy East was necessary to expand Alberta’s markets and decrease its dependency on shipments to the United States. Detractors raised questions about the potential environmental impact.

The Canadian Press