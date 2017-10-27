Conservation Officers urge public to leave loose moose alone

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the BC Conservation Officer Service are advising the public that two moose have been spotted in Fort St. John, and most importantly to leave them alone.

Conservation Officer Micah Kneller said that the Service has gotten several calls from residents about a pair of year-old calf moose that has been spotted in a residential neighbourhood in recent days. The two moose were spotted wandering around the area of 89th Ave. and 77th St. near Duncan Can Elementary School on Thursday morning.

Kneller said that so far only the calves have been spotted while the whereabouts of the cow, which Kneller described as potentially more aggressive to the public, is currently unknown. He said that conservation officers are currently monitoring the two moose, with the hope that they leave two and head back out into the wild.

Kneller explained that residents in the area where the moose were spotted can ensure they take precautions against the animals by ensuring their dogs are always leashed, and to remove headphones while walking in the area. He said that conservation officers aren’t able to tranquillize the animals and relocate them because they don’t react well to the tranquilizing drugs.

“They don’t react very well to the drugs, they’re huge animals,” said Kneller. “There’s a risk that they’ll just die from the drugs. If that happens, we can’t salvage any of the meat because it’s got the drugs in it.”

He explained that when officers are forced to euthanize a moose as they were last year, the officers donate the meat to various organizations.

Kneller added that even if the moose are on a person’s property, residents that let their dogs loose on the animals intending to harass them can be charged under the Conservation Act.