Collision on South Taylor Hill causing travel delays on Highway 97

UPDATE: Reports have come in to Energeticcity.ca that traffic is once again moving in both directions on the South Taylor Hill.

TAYLOR, B.C. — A collision that happened on the South Taylor Hill this morning is causing delays for motorists travelling between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Energeticcity.ca first received reports of emergency vehicles travelling through Taylor at around 5:15 this morning. Several other news tips have since come in saying that the South Taylor Hill is reduced to single lane alternating traffic in both directions.

According to an eyewitness report, the collision occurred roughly halfway up the hill, just south of the four lane section of the highway. The eyewitness said that at least one small car with rear-end damage was seen in the ditch next to the highway.

There’s no word yet on how many vehicles are involved, or what caused the crash. This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.