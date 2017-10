MONTREAL — Canadian National Railways says its net profit slipped one per cent to $958 million in the third quarter, even as revenues rose seven per cent to $3.2 billion.

The Montreal-based railway (TSX:CNR) also says its adjusted profit reached $989 million or $1.31 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30.

That compares to $1.25 per share of adjusted profit a year ago and $1.32 forecast by analysts.

More to come.

The Canadian Press