CMA plane makes emergency landing in Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C – At around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon a Central Mountain Air plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Fort Nelson.

The Dash 8 Q100 aircraft was carrying a total of thirty four passengers, three crew members and cargo as it was headed to Prince George from Fort Nelson.

President of CMA Doug McCrea said, “They had an engine indication or gauge that required them to return to the airport in Fort Nelson and they shut the engine down and requested emergency services as a precaution.”

Everyone on board was then transferred to another plane that headed to Prince George.

McCrea added, “the plane landed without incident and followed protocol by shutting down the engine and returning to the airport.”