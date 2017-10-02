Clerk pepper-sprayed in attempted robbery near Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are searching for two men that attempted to rob a gas station convenience store near Grovedale last week.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on September 22nd, two men were seen entering the store and pretended to buy food. After opening the till, the clerk was bear sprayed and the suspects ran away. Both culprits were unsuccessful in obtaining cash or any merchandise from the store. The clerk received minor injuries during the attempted robbery.

The suspects were described as Caucasian, clean shaven, dark hair and wearing black hoodies.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).