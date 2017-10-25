All city transit in Fort St. John is cancelled until roads are plowed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — All BC Transit and HandiDART services in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are cancelled until further notice this morning.

Fort St. John city transit manager Shelley Lindaas said that all BC Transit buses and HandiDART buses are cancelled until city streets are able to be plowed. Lindaas explained that the City of Fort St. John prioritizes the plowing of major arterial roads, but that crews are having a hard time keeping up with between 25 and 35 centimetres of snow that has fallen across the city during the overnight hours.

We will have an update once we are informed by city transit that buses and HandiDART has resumed service.