City to sign 20 year lease with New Totem Archery Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council passed a resolution that will allow the city to sign a 20 year lease with the New Totem Archery Club, eliminating some uncertainty for the club to build a new proposed facility.

The club has signed five-year leases with the city for a piece of property northeast of the Fish Creek Community Forest for the past 32 years, with the most recent lease set to expire at the end of next March. The club hosts outdoor events at the property during the summer months, but has had to rent the Taylor Community Hall for practices and has hosted indoor tournaments at the Babcock Arena on the West Bypass Road during the other seven months of the year.

The club said that it saw a 30 percent jump in members during the first 4 months of this year alone, and now exceeds levels recorded in 2012. Back in May, the club asked council for a 50-year lease extension, and to approve construction of a new facility. Council passed a resolution at that meeting asking staff to report back on the proposal, and how it would fit in with the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The resolution to allow the City to sign the 20 year lease passed unanimously.