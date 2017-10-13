City to retire ‘Frozen John’ and seeks input on new mascot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is seeking input from residents as it looks for a new city mascot.

The City’s current mascot, an elf named Frozen John, will be retired in the next few months. Until November 5th, Fort St. John residents will be asked to give their feedback on how they would like their community to be represented.

Elements of a new mascot that residents will be asked include the kind of figure or animal it should be, and what elements it should have. Examples include: a hockey jersey, snowshoes, sunglasses, or cowboy hats among other ideas.

“We are very excited to see what the community comes up with to represent us. We are a young community with an adventurous spirit and we deserve a mascot that embodies that,” stated Julie Rogers, communications coordinator.

Once a mock-up of a new mascot is created, the City will hold another input session to name the new mascot. There is an online survey on the city website, along with paper survey forms that will be provided at City Hall and the Visitor Centre in the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The online survey can be found on the City’s Let’s Talk page: http://letstalk.fortstjohn.ca/.