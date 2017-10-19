City looking to gain an understanding of its rec programs from the public with survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation and Leisure Department is hoping to develop a better understanding of the public’s knowledge of City Recreation programs with a survey

Recreation Programmer Marissa Jordan said, “In the past two years the recreation department has seen some substantial growth, so we are offering a lot more programs. Because of that, we have published recreation guides, we are going on to our fourth.”

Providing people with the knowledge for the rec programs is something where the City’s strategy may need to change to assist with better advertsing in the community.

Jordan added, “So are nearing the year end. We want to know if people have been aware that we have been offering these guides. Potentially giving us an idea as to where we should be promoting them and take the marketing up a little bit.”

Residents are invited to fill out questions about the services the Recreation & Leisure Department offer. It takes five minutes and you could win $100 towards City Programming.

For more info or to find the link for the survey visit: www.fortstjohn.ca/recreation-programs