City hosting public meetings on update to Development Approval Procedures Bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. john is going to be hosting a series of public meetings later this month to consult with the public on updates to its Development Approval Procedures Bylaw.

The bylaw outlines the City’s overall procedures for Official Community Plan and Zoning Amendments, Temporary Use Permits, Development Variance Permits, Development Area Permits, and Subdivisions. Among the procedures covered are those pertaining to applying for permits, as well as those for form submissions, meetings, and other general procedures. The bylaw does not cover construction and subdivision servicing standards, zoning regulations, or business licensing.

Last year, the City recommended updating the bylaw to incorporate other changes to Fort St. John’s Official Community Plan and other related bylaws since the last update was done in 2009. Development Services staff will be sharing information about the bylaw and the proposed update, and will be hosting three sessions to answer questions and collect feedback on the proposed changes.

Information Sessions will be held at the Pomeroy Sports Centre’s first floor meeting room at the following times and dates:

Tuesday October 17th, 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Thursday October 19th, 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Saturday October 21th, 12:00 – 3:00 pm

If you can’t make it to one of the information sessions, or for information please contact Planning Manager Renee Jamurat via email at rjamurat@fortstjohn.ca, or phone (250) 787-8150.