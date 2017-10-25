City of Fort St. John raising water and sewage charges next year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City council plans to implement new Water and Sewage Use Regulation and Charges Bylaws by the new year.

The new bylaw would see residents water rates increase 3 cents to $1.62 per cubic metre and sewer rates will increase 4 cents to $1.67 per cubic metre.

This is all part of a ten year goal achieve 100 per cent cost recovery of utility expense. This will allow the City to fund maintenance, improvements and replacements of utility infrastructure. Without reserves, infrastructure demands from residents would not be met.

Council will have two more readings of the new bylaw which will be at the regular council meeting on November 14th. If agreed upon by Council members, the water and sewage bylaw would take effect on January 1, 2018.