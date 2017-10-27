Chance of showers or flurries this Halloween

October 27, 2017 Chris Newton News, Regional Comments Off on Chance of showers or flurries this Halloween
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Meteorologists with The Weather Network are calling for a fairly decent weekend ahead of Halloween, but that trick-or-treaters may have to bundle up next Tuesday.

Meteorologist Dayna Vettese said that the forecast for the Fort St. John and surrounding area is calling for a decent weekend, with no precipitation expected. She said that area residents heading out to Halloween parties this weekend will likely need a sweater getting to and from any events.

On Tuesday, Vettese said daytime highs will be hovering around the 5 degree area, and will dropping to around the freezing mark by the time trick-or-treaters begin making the rounds. She added that there is a chance of an isolated shower or flurry during the later hours of the evening.

Looking further ahead Vettese said that the weather pattern is expected to change, with a big drop in temperatures during the first week of November. She explained that a mass of cold air is expected to move down from the Arctic, extending from Northern B.C. through to southern Manitoba. That cold air will bring daytime highs closer to -5 degrees, with colder temperatures at night and a risk of more flurries.

Vettese added that this weekend will likely be the last chance of above freezing temperatures for at least the next few weeks.

