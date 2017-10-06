Canada’s National Women’s Team playing in Grande Prairie tonight

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Women’s National Team opens a 24 game exhibition schedule against teams in the Alberta Midget League in Grande Prairie tonight.

The game will feature the Grande Prairie Athletic Club Midget AAA Storm boys team taking on Canada’s National Women’s Team.

Melody Davidson, general manager of national women’s team program said, “Our play against the Alberta Midget Hockey League is instrumental in our team’s preparation for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and wouldn’t be possible without the support of the league and its players. This series is a great opportunity for fans across Alberta to be part of Team Canada’s journey to PyeongChang and the support we receive from communities across Alberta will certainly fuel our team as it moves forward.”

“The Alberta Midget Hockey League is once again looking forward to partnering with Canada’s National Women’s Team in its quest to bring home Olympic gold,” said Bobby Olynyk, vice-president of the Alberta Midget Hockey League. “Each of the 18 scheduled league games, which are for two points in the standings, will be a challenge and the league is honoured and thanks Hockey Canada for making us part of this exciting event. Great memories will come out of this series for the players as they move forward in their careers.”

Canada’s National Women’s Team is looking it’s fifth consecutive gold-medal at Olympics Winter Games, which is being held in Pyeong Chang, South Korea in February. The game is expected to be competitive. Four years ago when Team Canada played the Midget AAA team the locals boys won in overtime. The game will be played under women’s no-hit rules.

Tickets are available at the Revolution Box Office, admission for adults is $15, seniors tickets are $10 and students and children aged 12 and under get in for $5.

Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Revolution Place.