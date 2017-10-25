Canada Post suspends delivery service in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Canada post has suspended service in Fort St. John today because of severe weather.

Canada Post spokesperson Hayley Magermans said that Canada Post has decided to suspend service in Fort St. John because the company feels that it is not safe to send agents to deliver mail because of heavy snow. Magermans said that Canada Post issues Service Alerts when the delivery of the mail is not possible, not only because of weather, but also due to circumstances including floods, power outages, and wildfires.

This is the first time a Service Alert has been issued in Fort St. John. Magermans said that the company began implementing the alerts since 2014, and the Fort St. John area has not had a service alert since their implementation.

In an email, Magermans said that mail delivery will resume when weather conditions improve, and delivery has been deemed safe. She said that the Charlie Lake post office opened shortly after noon today, while post offices in Taylor, Hudson’s Hope and Dawson Creek are open.