Bumstead arranging meeting between northern Mayors and Greyhound executive

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead is hoping to get a meeting with executives from Greyhound and other Northern B.C. mayors after the company applied to cease service to the northern half of the province.

Bumstead said that last week, he coordinated a meeting between several northern mayors and Transportation Minister Claire Trevena to discuss the company’s announcement. Bumstead said that he and Prince George mayor Lyn Hall are coordinating a meeting date with Greyhound’s Vice President, and will be inviting as many officials from northern municipalities once that date is set. He explained that the date for that meeting would most likely be in mid- to late October.

Bumstead said that the meeting would likely occur in Prince George, and would also likely see Trevena attend.

On Sunday, Trevena announced that Catharine Read had been appointed as the new chair of the Passenger Transportation Board, which is overseeing Greyhound’s application to drop five routes across the province. Trevena released the following statement on Monday:

“Ms. Read has many years of experience working within B.C. and Yukon’s public service, in both deputy minister and assistant deputy minister roles. She also brings a wealth of experience from other board appointments she has held previously, in Canada and internationally, including Tourism British Columbia, Crystal Meth Prevention B.C. and Katimavik Youth Services in the Yukon. I’m confident she will provide strong leadership and vision to this important role. “Appointing Ms. Read will provide a new opportunity for leadership and perspective in approaching the current issues facing the board. “I want to congratulate Ms. Read on this appointment. I have every confidence that she will do an excellent job serving the Passenger Transportation Board and the citizens of B.C. “I also want to take this time to sincerely thank Don Zurowski, who has just finished his second term, serving as chair since September 2011. “The B.C. government will continue to work with the Passenger Transportation Board to support the mandate of ensuring safety and fairness in this industry.”