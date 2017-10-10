Building numbers continue to stagnate in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a slight increase over 2016 during the month of August, the City of Fort St. John’s September 2017 building report shows yet another slow month for construction.

According to the latest building numbers from the City, the value of construction last month totalled just over $2.46 million. Compared to September, 2016, that amount is a decrease in construction value of approximately $5.25 million.

Last month, the city granted permits for a total of twelve projects: one duplex, one industrial property, one mobile home, four commercial projects, and five garage/renovations. The one industrial property alone, owned by Kalmar Construction, represented over half of last month’s amount, at $1.3 million.

So far this year, the value of construction in the Energetic City totals just $35.4 million, which is just over half of the year-to-date for 2016, when that number stood at just over $65.8 million. The only categories that have seen increases are multiple-family home construction and Industrial construction.

The City is also seeing a large drop in revenues from construction and associated permits and charges. Last month, the City brought in $29,485.38 of the year-to-date total of $362,808.77. In contrast, the latter number stood at over $587,000 twelve months ago.