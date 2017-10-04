Brett Kissel coming to the B.C. Peace for three shows this March

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Brett Kissel – the CCMA Awards’ reigning Male Artist of the Year – has announced a three-month Canadian tour beginning in January with two shows in Fort St. John March 7 & 8, 2018 and one show in Dawson Creek March 10, 2018. Tickets for the “We Were That Song Tour” go on sale this Friday.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 6, 2017, at 10 a.m. for the Fort St. John shows at Energetictickets.ca, at 100.1 Moose FM or by phone at 250-787-7100. Join the Energetictickets.ca Newsletter for your chance to buy tickets before anyone else. Join the newsletter at www.energetictickets.ca/ newsletter. Tickets will be $65 plus fees and taxes.

For tickets to the show in Dawson Creek at the Unchagah Hall, visit www.ticketsinthepeace.com or visit the Encana Events Centre Box Office.

In addition to his second straight Male Artist of the Year win, Brett was also awarded Music Video of the Year and Interactive Artist of the Year, bringing his career tally to 10 CCMA Award wins.

Country newcomer Dan Davidson, who recently celebrated his first gold-certified single with his hit ‘Found’, will join Kissel as a special guest on select dates on the tour.