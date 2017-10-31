Brad Sperling hosting area C round table in Baldonnel tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Regional District Chair and Area C Director Brad Sperling will be hosting the event at the Baldonnel Elementary School on Wednesday evening.

Anyone in attendance will have the opportunity to ask a question in relation to any topic that they may have a concern over in the Regional District. Regional Area C Director Brad Sperling said, “Topics such as roads and internet should be the areas that will get the most discussion, but then again it is an open topic round table.”

The open discussion that was planned for Charlie Lake last week had to be pushed back due to the snowstorm. Sperling added, “Right now we are looking at December 13th at the Community Hall in Charlie Lake. It’s a busy time of the year and the 13th is the earliest we can have access to the building.”

Wednesday’s round table will be taking place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. All residence of area C are invited to attend.