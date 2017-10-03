Birchcliff Energy completes upgrades at Pouce Coupe gas plant

CALGARY, A.B. — Birchcliff Energy announced today that the Phase V expansion of its natural gas processing plant in Pouce Coupe is now complete, increasing the processing capacity of the plant to from 180 million to 260 million cubic feet per day.

Birchcliff said that Phase V was completed on budget and brought on-stream ahead of the initially scheduled on-stream date of October 1st.

The company also announced that on Monday it closed a previously announced $31.7 million asset sale. To date, Birchcliff said this year it has completed total asset sales of approximately $148 million.