BCUC due to release Site C Inquiry Final Report tomorrow

VICTORIA, B.C. — The British Columbia Utilities Commission is expected to release the final report of its inquiry into the Site C project on Wednesday.

On August 2nd, the NDP government directed the BCUC to undertake a review of the Site C project and its impact on ratepayers if it were to be continued, cancelled, or suspended with the option to resume construction by 2024.

Once the BCUC has delivered its final report, the provincial cabinet will review the BCUC’s findings and other issues outside the scope of the review. The government also said it will further engage with First Nations about the review.

A decision about the fate of Site C is anticipated to be made before the end of the year.

The final report will be released on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website: http://www.sitecinquiry.com/.