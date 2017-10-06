BCNREB says Northern B.C. housing sales up slightly over this time last year

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The BC Northern Real Estate Board says that housing sales are up slightly across the northern half of the province compared to a year ago.

The BCNREB is reporting that 3,878 properties worth $1 billion sold through the Multiple Listing Service in the first nine months of 2017. At this time last year, 3,834 properties worth $973.2 million had changed hands. As of September 30th, there were 4,148 properties of all types available for sale through the MLS, down from 4519 properties at the same time one year prior.

BCNREB President John Evans said that, “In many of the communities, sales statistics for the 3rd quarter are looking very similar to what we saw in 2016.”

In a release today, the BCNREB said that sales activity in Fort St John is up over last year, and the number of active listings is down slightly. Recent seasonal layoffs at the Site C Dam have not yet shown an effect on the market, and work continues on a number of pipeline projects.

As of September 30th, 365 properties worth $144.9 million were reported sold in the area, compared to 303 properties worth $114.5 million to September 30th of 2016. Half of the 177 single family homes that have sold so far this year sold for less than $378,000 and took an average of 85 days to sell.

In addition, 21 parcels of vacant land, 37 half duplexes, 41 homes on acreages, 10 manufactured homes in parks, and a further 34 manufactured homes on land were reported sold. At the end of September, there were 799 properties of all types available for purchase through MLS in the Fort St. John area.

In Fort Nelson, sales have increased and listings have dropped slightly. 37 properties worth $5.9 million have sold in the first nine months of 2017, compared with 19 properties worth $3.1 million to the end of September 2016. Of the 20 single family homes sold so far, half sold for less than $152,500. On average these homes took 120 days to sell.

Also changing hands were 3 homes on acreage, 2 manufactured homes in parks and 7 manufactured homes on land. As of September 30th, there were 152 properties of all types available for purchase through MLS in the Fort Nelson area.