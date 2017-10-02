BCGEU opening $5 million building in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union President Stephanie Smith and other union members will be in Fort St. John Tuesday to help open the BCGEU’s new building on 100th Ave.

Smith will officially open the new BCGEU area office on the corner of 100th Ave and 102nd Street late Tuesday afternoon. The two-storey, 6,300-square-foot building was built by unionized workers, and was designed to be one of the most modern and sustainable buildings in all of Fort St. John.

Smith and union executive members will be in the Peace Region for the next few days for the building’s opening, and will also be meeting with union members at their places of work.

“Showing up and talking with members in their community about the issues that affect them is one of the best ways to understand how the union can be a positive force in peoples’ lives” said Stephanie Smith. “Being available to meet face to face is part of our commitment to northern communities. In Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, the BCGEU is here for working people. It’s why we decided to put that commitment into action, and invest in building a new union area office in Fort St. John.”

Mayor Lori Ackerman will be in attendance to make a few brief remarks and meet with guests at the building’s opening, which is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m.