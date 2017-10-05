BCGEU hosts Fort St. John area office grand opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BCGEU held a grand opening of its Fort St. John office on Tuesday evening.

It was a packed event, as over 50 members of the public came out for the opening of one of the newest buildings in downtown Fort St. John. The grand opening ceremony began with a speech by West Moberly First Nations elder George Desjarlais, who spoke about a number of topics pertaining to the area, including that of Site C.

Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman also spoke to the audience about the benefits that the union provides for the workers it represents, including many City of Fort St. John employees. Ackerman said that the building also adds a cornerstone to the City’s downtown.

BCGEU President Stephanie Smith spoke to the gathered crowd about the virtues of the union opening the new $5 million office in Fort St. John. Smith explained that the reason for the new office is due to the large area that the union’s employees work. The BCGEU has 1,800 members in the Peace Region, and 65,000 members across the province.