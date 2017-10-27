BC Hydro restores power to nearly 12,000 customers after snowstorm

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro says that in total, just under 12,000 customers had their power knocked out by the snowstorm earlier this week.

According to BC Hydro Community Relations Manager Bob Gammer, Tuesday night’s snowstorm ended up causing a close to 330 separate power outages. The outages occurred over a period of several days, as trees that had yet to shed their leaves were laden down by the 55 centimetres of heavy snow that fell in the Fort St. John area. However, Gammer said that at least one outage was caused by a motor vehicle incident.

By Thursday morning, Gammer said that around 300 customers remained without power, and BC Hydro estimates that roughly 95 percent of customers that experienced an outage had power restored within 24 hours. To deal with the massive number of outages, Gammer said that extra BC Hydro and contractor crews from the Cariboo, Prince George, Terrace and Vancouver we brought in to support those based in the Peace Region.

As of this afternoon, the only outage that has yet to be restored is affecting 16 in the Clayhurst area east of Fort St John. Gammer said that crews are working on scene, and according to Hydro’s website the power is expected to be restored by 4:00 p.m.