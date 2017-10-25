UPDATED: Over 5,500 customers without power in the Peace Region

UPDATE: As of 8:40 a.m., BC Hydro Community Relations Manager Bob Gammer says that there are now 69 power outages and over 5,500 customers without power in the B.C. Peace Region. There are several new outages affecting nearly all communities north of Fort St. John, including Rose Prairie, Buick, Prespatou, Montney, and North Pine. In total, there are over 3,300 customers without power in Fort St. John and the surrounding area. The list of power outages can be found here: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-1602964060.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to customers on the B.C. Peace Region this morning after more than 20 centimetres of snow fell across Northeast B.C. last night.

BC Hydro Community Relations Manager Bob Gammer said that as of 7:30 this morning, there were 65 power outages in the Peace Region, affecting over 3,300 customers from Prespatou to Pouce Coupe, as well as in the Chetwynd and Hudson’s Hope areas. Gammer said that BC Hydro crews are already working on restoring power at various locations in the region, but that Hydro is not currently issuing any restoration estimates for when power will be restored for customers experiencing outages.

“It’s clear that there are so many jobs, but we’re going to start with the largest jobs and get the most number of customers back on first, and then work out sort of like a tree away from the trunk and out to the smaller branches at the edges,” said Gammer. “That’s the plan of attack. We want to make sure we get critical services back on if any of those are affected.”

Gammer said that the largest outage in the Peace is still affecting 986 customers in the Groundbirch area. He explained that the reason for so many outages is likely due to how early in the fall the major snowfall occurred. “If you had over 20 centimetres of snow, that’s going to be a major factor. If there are still leaves on trees, then that just makes the snow load on trees heavier, and will force many trees onto power lines.”

The full list of outages can be found here: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-1602964060.