Association for Community Living hosting Of The Vine at the Lido this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Association for Community Living is going to be hosting one of its premiere fundraising events this weekend.

Executive Director Cindy Mohr said that the Association’s Of The Vine wine tasting fundraiser is once again happening at the Lido Theatre. She said the association helps adults in the community with developmental disabilities.

Of The Vine will feature tastings of wines, appetizers, as well as live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and prize draws.

Mohr explained that the event raises money for extra programs and resources that the association provides to its clients, such as vehicle wheelchair ramps, and other quality of life improvements. Last year’s event raised approximately $35,000 for the association’s members, and Mohr said this year’s goal is to meet or exceed that amount.

Tickets for the event are limited, as Mohr explained that there are only ten tickets left at the Assciation’s office. Tickets are $100, and can be bought by calling the Association at (250) 787-9262.

Of The Vine happens this Saturday, October 14th, beginning at 6:00 p.m.