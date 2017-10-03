Andy Ackerman takes new role with Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation announced that Andy Ackerman has joined the Foundation in a Donor Relations role.

Ackerman started with the Hospital Foundation on Monday. In a release, the Foundation said that he will bring extensive fundraising experience and connections, which the Foundation added will help ensure that the mission of enhancing patient care at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa continues to be its main focus. Ackerman is no stranger to the FSJ Hospital Foundation, having been involved in the CT Scanner capital campaign in 2008.

“We are thrilled that Andy has joined our team,” said Executive Director Jennifer Moore. “Andy has extensive grant-writing experience and community connections. He is motivated by a desire to make a difference in the community in which he lives. I know that Andy’s eagerness will result in great results for the Foundation.”

“I am excited and pleased to start working in my new role with the Fort St John Hospital Foundation,” said Ackerman. “The Foundation has helped thousands of people in the North Peace over the years and I look forward be being a more direct part of that in the future. I also look forward to working with current and future donors so that we all can continue to make our area a better place to live.”

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has been working to raise money to enhance patient care at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa since 1994.