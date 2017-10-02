AltaGas says Townsend 2A facility is officially open

CALGARY, A.B. — AltaGas announced this morning that operations have commenced at the company’s 99 million cubic feet per day Townsend 2A natural gas processing facility, after the facility was commissioned on October 1st.

AltaGas said that the $125 million project was completed slightly ahead of schedule and approximately $5 million under budget. AltaGas and Painted Pony Energy have entered into 20-year take-or-pay agreements with respect to Townsend 2A.

“By linking our significant midstream projects together, we are executing on our vision of offering Canadian producers a complete energy value chain,” said AltaGas CEO David Harris. “Our Townsend Gas Processing Complex is at the heart of our northeast British Columbia strategy and the safe commissioning of Townsend 2A marks the second stage of development at the complex, with permitting in place to increase by a further 99 Mmcf/d. The on-time and under budget commissioning of Townsend 2A was made possible through the success of AltaGas’ self-perform model and by the outstanding contributions of local First Nations, including Halfway River First Nation and Blueberry River First Nation, our dedicated employees and contractors.”

In a release today, AltaGas also gave an update on its other major construction projects in northeast B.C. The 10,000 barrel per day North Pine NGL Separation Facility is on track to open under budget and ahead of its previous scheduled opening date during first quarter of 2018, with an online date now expected in early December.

Construction is also progressing on the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, with the third of eight concrete pours underway and the final pour scheduled near the end of this year. Construction is tracking on budget and the terminal is expected to be in service by the first quarter of 2019.