Alaska Highway upgrades officially complete at Montney Road intersection

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Work to upgrade the intersection of Highway 97 and the 254 Rd. is officially done.

Over the summer, the intersection was widened, new lighting was added, and sight lines have been improved for motorists turning onto Highway 97 from 254 Road, known locally as the Montney Highway. The provincial government says that the improvements will make driving safer and more efficient for motorists travelling along both roads.

“Highway 97 north of Fort St. John sees the highest percentage of commercial transport vehicles in the province,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. “The intersection improvements provide safer access for local residents, improve traffic flow and make travelling on this section of road better.”

Brocor Construction Ltd. out of Dawson Creek carried out the $2.33-million project.