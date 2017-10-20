Alaska Highway in Taylor open after deadly collision

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is now open after a collision Friday morning left one person dead.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday Highway 97 was re-opened in both directions at the North Taylor Hill after a collision that happened at round 8 a.m.

The only information the RCMP have released about the collision is that one person died. Once more information is released, we will post the details.

While the highway was closed the detour lead traffic through several back roads into Baldonnel. At one point traffic was backed up for more than one hour.