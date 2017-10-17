Alaska Highway reduced to single lane traffic north of Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Alaska Highway has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic roughly 150 kilometres north of Fort Nelson.

According to officials with the federal Public Services Ministry responsible for highway maintenance north of Fort Nelson, a truck has spun out on the highway near Summit Lake Hill, striking a guardrail. The highway has been reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic in both directions at the site of the collision.

At this time, there’s no word yet on when the highway will be fully reopened.