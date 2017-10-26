Alaska Highway closed because of crash at Inga Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions at Inga Lake because of a multi-vehicle collision.

Cpl. Steven Francoeur with the Fort St. John RCMP said that the crash happened shortly before 12:00 p.m. today. Cpl. Francoeur said that at least one person was injured in the crash, though police have not disclosed how many vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.

Police will have the Alaska Highway closed in both directions until approximately 3:00 p.m. Francoeur said that police will release more information when the highway is reopened.