The Alaska Highway is closed at 86th street

UPDATE – 7:30 p.m. – The Highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed at the intersection of 86th street due to a collision.

According to Drivebc.ca, the intersection and a small area of the highway around 86th street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Below is a copy of the information from Drivebc.ca

Highway 97 Northbound

Hwy 97 Northbound is Closed 1 km south of Fort St. John because of Vehicle Incident. Assessment in progress. Detour via frontage road, Next update 7:30 PM. Estimated time of opening is TBD. Updated on Fri Oct 20 at 6:47 pm PDT. (ID# 250917).

The RCMP have yet to release any information about the collision. We will update this story as information becomes available.