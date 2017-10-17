Acting Mayor Stewart signs off on Condill demolition papers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Councillor Byron Stewart, as Acting MAyor of Fort St. John, has officially signed off on the authorization for its Prince George-based contractor to demolish the historic Condill Hotel.

Stewart said that he got the call yesterday from city staff that the documents had officially arrived, and signed off to give the City’s authorization late yesterday. Stewart said that NAPP Enterprises, the company that was awarded the contract to demolish the hotel, will be arriving in Fort St. John some time between later this week or early next week, and will be getting straight to work.

Stewart said that he wasn’t foreseeing that there would be any weather-related delays, and that the building will likely be reduced to a pile of rubble before the end of the month. When it comes to the final clean up of the site, Stewart wasn’t able to provide an exact date, but said that the City is aiming to have the lots cleaned up as soon as possible.