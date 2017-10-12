Accident on Highway 29 closes road north of Hudson’s Hope

Hudson’s Hope, B.C. – Highway 29 North of Hudson’s Hope is closed in both directions this morning because of a single vehicle roll over.

Cpl Madonna Suanderson with the North District RCMP said that at 9:43 a.m. this morning a logging truck rolled over causing logs from the vehicle to be scattered over the highway on the Farrell Creek Bridge. Saunderson said that the driver of the truck was not injured.

At this point, there’s no word on what caused the collision, or when the highway will reopen. This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.