Over 20 to 35 centimetres of snow has fallen in the North Peace

UPDATE – School Buses in the North Peace have been cancelled and buses in South Peace for Dawson Creek. No word yet on buses in Chetwynd.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 20 cm of snow has fallen in many areas of the North Peace and the snowfall warning is still in effect.

According to Environment Canada 20 to 35 cm of snow has fallen in the North Peace and another five centimetres is expected before the storm moves out the area.

All of the roads in Fort St. John and the Highways in the North Peace is covered in heavy snow. Crews from the City of Fort St. John, Caribou Road Services and Yellow Head Road and Bridge are out work, but the amount of snow is causing dangerous conditions all area highways.

The South Peace hasn’t received the same amount of snow as the North Peace, but the weather warning still calls for up to 20 cm of snow in that region before the storm moves into Alberta.

For updates on roads in the Peace, visit www.drivebc.ca

This is a picture of the intersection of Highway 97 and 100 ave in Fort St. John at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. This is a shot of Highway 29 at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. This is a shot at the bottom of the South Taylor Hill at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.