Nearly 1,500 customers without power near Fort St. John

UPDATE: BC Hydro said that another outage has occurred within Fort St. John city limits. 118 customers are without power in an area that is between 78A St. and 86th St, and between 88th and 93rd Avenues. The cause of the outage is under investigation, and BC Hydro says that crews have been assigned.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A power outage has turned out the lights for 1,300 customers near Fort St. John this afternoon.

The outage happened at around 11:30 Friday morning, and is affecting 1,350 customers in the Baldonnel area southeast of Fort St. John, but does not include Taylor. BC Hydro says that crews have been assigned to deal with the outage, the cause of which is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we get more information. To report an outage, dial *HYDRO on a mobile phone, or visit https://www.bchydro.com/safety-outages.html.