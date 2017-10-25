Over 1,200 customers still without power; many won’t have power until Thursday

October 25, 2017
This map shows the power outages as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over one thousand customers in the B.C. Peace are still without power after the heavy snowfall Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, B.C. Hydro is warning those without power, that some customers will not get power restored until Thursday.  The tweet says all available crews have been working since early Wednesday to restore power and will continue to work through the night.

With the poor conditions caused by up to 55 cm of snow in some places, access has been an issue for B.C. Hydro crews.

 

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday over 1,200 customers in Northeast B.C. are without power.  For details about power outages where you live, visit www.bchydro.com/outages or call 1-800-BCHYDRO.

At the peak of the storm, over 7,000 customers were without power.

