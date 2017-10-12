100th Street partially reopening to traffic on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The paving project to widen 100th Street to four lanes north of 110th Avenue is expected to be at least partially reopened to traffic this weekend.

Fort St. John’s General Manager of Integrated Services Victor Shopland said that the road widening project was originally slated to be complete by September 6th, but was pushed back to late September. Shopland explained that the City’s contractor for the project experienced several weeks of delays while working on the project, and said that the project’s estimated completion date was pushed back once again into October.

Shopland now says that paving of the road should be finished by the end of the day on Thursday, and that one lane in each direction is estimated to be reopened to traffic by Saturday. He explained that crews will continue to keep the two outside lanes closed while landscaping and other work is finished for the next several weeks.

Shopland added that BC Hydro crews also still need to complete wiring for the new traffic signal at the intersection of 112th Avenue, and that the lights will be operating as a four-way stop for the time being. The final completion date for the new wider road to be fully reopened is before the end of October.

As for the reason for the delays, Shopland explained that the contractor did experience weather delays early in the season, and was also exceptionally busy with other contracts around the Peace Region.