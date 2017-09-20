Zombie Walk returning to Totem Mall next weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Zombie Walk is going back to its venue of years past in just over a week’s time.

The Kin Club of Fort St John are organizing next Saturday’s annual Fort St. John Zombie Walk, which will see the Undead take over the Totem Mall. Over the past five years, the Zombie Walk has raised nearly 3000 lbs. of food for local area food banks. 100% of donations and funds raised this year will be going to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Centre.

The walk will stage at Centennial Park on Saturday, September 30th. Between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m., the Kin Club will be taking food donations from walkers, before the “living dead” head over to the mall.

For more information, check out the Fort St John Zombie Walk Facebook page.