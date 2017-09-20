Zombie Walk returning to Fort St. John September 30th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Zombie Walk is coming back for another year in just over a week’s time.

The Kin Club of Fort St John are organizing next Saturday’s annual Zombie Walk, which will see the Undead take over the Energetic City. Over the past five years, the Zombie Walk has raised nearly 3000 lbs. of food for local area food banks. 100% of donations and funds raised this year will be going to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society food bank.

The walk will stage at Centennial Park on Saturday, September 30th. Between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m., the Kin Club will be taking food donations from walkers. The route for this year’s Zombie Walk is still undetermined.

For more information, check out the Fort St John Zombie Walk Facebook page.